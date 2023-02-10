Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Square Enix in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Square Enix’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix ( OTCMKTS:SQNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $641.12 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

(Get Rating)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.