Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Square Enix in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Square Enix’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.49.
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
