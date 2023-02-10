FY2025 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

NYSE:WEC opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.46. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

