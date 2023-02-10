Research Analysts Set Expectations for Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.00. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

