Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BERY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51.
Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
