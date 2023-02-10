Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BERY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.