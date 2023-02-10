BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BOX from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -311.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,919 shares of company stock worth $8,388,124. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

