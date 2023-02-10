Chardan Capital Trims BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Target Price to $13.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded BM Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies Stock Performance

BM Technologies stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $48.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. BM Technologies had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BM Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BM Technologies by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.