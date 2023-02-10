Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,216.67 ($26.65).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($28.85) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,350 ($28.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.84) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.65) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,283 ($27.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,472.90. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,536 ($30.48). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,162.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,067.77.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a GBX 22 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,147 ($25.81) per share, for a total transaction of £386.46 ($464.55).

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

