Reviewing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Intel 10 17 4 0 1.81

Intel has a consensus target price of $30.02, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intel is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 46.58 -$6.00 million N/A N/A Intel $63.05 billion 1.82 $8.01 billion $1.96 14.15

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Intel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,435.95% -10,699.56% -169.45% Intel 12.71% 7.45% 4.32%

Summary

Intel beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of solar technology and power solutions for remote locations and extreme environments. It integrates photovoltaic (PV) modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCG segment includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market. The IOTG segment offers compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for the retail, manufacturing, health care, energy, automotive, and government market segments. The NSG segment is composed of NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives. The PSG segment contains programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, including communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive. The

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.