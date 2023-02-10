DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $213.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DNBBY opened at $18.52 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

