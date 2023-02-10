Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 3,393

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,393 ($40.79).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($38.05) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.87) to GBX 3,500 ($42.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.06) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,310 ($39.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,368.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,049.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The firm has a market cap of £44.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.27. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.06).

Insider Activity

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.37) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,022.49).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.