Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 3,393

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,393 ($40.79).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($38.05) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.87) to GBX 3,500 ($42.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.06) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,310 ($39.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,368.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,049.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The firm has a market cap of £44.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.27. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.06).

Insider Activity

About Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.37) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,022.49).

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.