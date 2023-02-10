The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research firms have commented on TD. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $68.82 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

