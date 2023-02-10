Analyzing Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) and VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC)

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) and VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpine 4 and VU1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 VU1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpine 4 presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 315.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alpine 4 and VU1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -15.43% -19.71% -10.35% VU1 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VU1 has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine 4 and VU1’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $51.64 million 2.56 -$19.41 million N/A N/A VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VU1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpine 4.

Summary

Alpine 4 beats VU1 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine 4

(Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About VU1

(Get Rating)

Vu1 Corp. designs, develops and sells mercury-free lighting products using its proprietary Electron Stimulated Luminescence (ESL) technology. It’s ESL lights use a form of cathode-ray tube technology in which accelerated electrons stimulate phosphor to create light, making the surface of lights glow in a highly energy-efficient manner and with a warm natural light. The company was founded on August 30, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

