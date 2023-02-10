Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $504.33.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $453.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $379.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.74.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $973,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

