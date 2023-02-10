RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $97.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.78.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

RPM International Stock Down 0.9 %

RPM International stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cowa LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RPM International by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RPM International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 1,905.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also

