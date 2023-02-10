Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.95 on Friday. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.84.

Compass Company Profile

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Compass had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.