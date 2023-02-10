Head-To-Head Comparison: Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) versus Its Competitors

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) is one of 327 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nexus Industrial REIT to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A -40.00 Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors $833.82 million $165.55 million 18.49

Nexus Industrial REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT. Nexus Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors 2292 11966 13369 307 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nexus Industrial REIT and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus target price of $12.90, indicating a potential upside of 61.25%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors 16.59% -79.98% 2.48%

Summary

Nexus Industrial REIT peers beat Nexus Industrial REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

