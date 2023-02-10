Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Target Price at $150.50

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %
WCN opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.41. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
