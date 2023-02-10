Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Target Price at $150.50

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %

WCN opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.41. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waste Connections Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,869,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

