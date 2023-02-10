Analysts Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Target Price at GBX 529.92

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 529.92 ($6.37).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EZJ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.41) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.21) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.17) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 477.40 ($5.74) on Friday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 407.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 375.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at easyJet

About easyJet

In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($47,658.23). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,640.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.