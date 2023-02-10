Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $31.01

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Stock Performance

Weibo stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $453.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

