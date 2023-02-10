Analysts Set Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Target Price at $108.80

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

HXGBY stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

