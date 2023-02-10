Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $413.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $370.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.78. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,754 shares of company stock valued at $176,708,693. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

