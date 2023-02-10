National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $12.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.70.
TFI International Stock Performance
