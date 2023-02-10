Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

ES stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

