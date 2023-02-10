FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

D opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

