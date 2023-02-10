Analysts Offer Predictions for Toshiba Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Toshiba in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toshiba’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

TOSYY stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.66. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

