FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

