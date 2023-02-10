STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for STAAR Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

STAA stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.