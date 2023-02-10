FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Elekta AB (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Elekta AB (publ) in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Elekta AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

EKTAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

