AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

