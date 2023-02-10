Analyzing ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ChromaDex and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cresco Labs 0 2 7 0 2.78

Earnings and Valuation

ChromaDex presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 196.70%. Cresco Labs has a consensus target price of $6.86, suggesting a potential upside of 291.84%. Given Cresco Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than ChromaDex.

This table compares ChromaDex and Cresco Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $68.81 million 1.97 -$27.13 million ($0.29) -6.28 Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.58 -$319.60 million ($0.25) -7.00

ChromaDex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs. Cresco Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChromaDex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -29.71% -90.73% -44.42% Cresco Labs -7.60% -6.48% -2.88%

Summary

Cresco Labs beats ChromaDex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Consumer Products segment provides finished dietary supplement products that contain the firm’s proprietary ingredients directly to consumers as well as to distributors. The Ingredients segment supplies ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment includes supply of phytochemical reference standards and other research and development services. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of December 6, 2022, it owned and operated 55 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

