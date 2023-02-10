Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given New GBX 665 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.05) to GBX 665 ($7.99) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.47) to GBX 790 ($9.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.80) to GBX 820 ($9.86) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.17) to GBX 720 ($8.65) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $722.14.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

