Head-To-Head Analysis: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -116.43% -68.29% NWTN N/A N/A -8.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nikola and NWTN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 12,875.74 -$690.44 million ($1.71) -1.42 NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NWTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikola.

Nikola has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nikola and NWTN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 4 2 0 2.33 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nikola currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 246.07%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than NWTN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NWTN beats Nikola on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

