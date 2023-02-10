Financial Comparison: XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) & MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

XWELL has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for XWELL and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

XWELL currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 207.06%. Given XWELL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

This table compares XWELL and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XWELL and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million 0.62 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.87 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $49.30 million 0.62 -$9.02 million N/A N/A

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Summary

XWELL beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 312 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. The Luxury Beauty segment manages and operates hair salon under the ZACC brand name. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

