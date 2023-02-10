Comparing Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and StageZero Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A StageZero Life Sciences $5.07 million 1.05 -$7.48 million ($0.07) -0.72

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A StageZero Life Sciences -91.30% -197.73% -45.53%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardio Diagnostics and StageZero Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardio Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 357.14%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall on February 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

