Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price at $3.75

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.75. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

