Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price at $3.75

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.75. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
