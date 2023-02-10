Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) vs. Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Financial Review

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Virginia National Bankshares and Mizuho Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 33.30% 17.31% 1.30% Mizuho Financial Group 9.72% 6.12% 0.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $64.40 million 3.26 $23.44 million $4.38 9.01 Mizuho Financial Group $35.30 billion 1.14 -$932.03 million $0.36 8.81

Virginia National Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mizuho Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats Mizuho Financial Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares



Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. The VNB Trust and Estate Services segment consists of corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration and custody services, and in-house investment management services. The Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. The Masonry Capital segment refers to the investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About Mizuho Financial Group



Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

