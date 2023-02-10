Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.64.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 121,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 60,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -121.83%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

