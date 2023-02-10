Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $55.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.07.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KRC opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.