Reviewing Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) & Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) and Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Superdry has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amada has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Superdry and Amada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superdry N/A N/A N/A Amada 9.21% 6.37% 5.03%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superdry $828.37 million 0.15 $30.85 million N/A N/A Amada $2.79 billion N/A $247.15 million $2.91 11.81

This table compares Superdry and Amada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amada has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Superdry and Amada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superdry 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amada 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Superdry pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amada pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amada pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Amada beats Superdry on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through three operating segments: Stores, Ecommerce and Wholesale. The company was founded by Julian Marc Dunkerton in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Amada

AMADA Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others. The Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine division offers integrated solutions from machines through control software, peripheral devices and consumables to maintenance service. The Metal Cutting Machine division provides steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges and other structures. The Machine Tools division provides the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The Stamping Press division engages in the sale of stamping presses. The Precision Welding Machine division provides precision welding and processing solutions for automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) displays, personal computers, medical devices, and numerous other products. The Others segment includes real estate and automobile leasing, and golf course management services. The company was founded by Isamu Amad

