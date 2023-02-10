Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Price Target at $78.17

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 245.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 442.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

