Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) PT at $121.29

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.29.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,588.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $1,256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,588.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,786 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Crocs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Crocs by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Crocs by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Crocs by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $131.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

