Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NYSE:POR opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,908,000 after purchasing an additional 348,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,740,000 after buying an additional 611,446 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

