Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.57.
POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Portland General Electric Price Performance
NYSE:POR opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03.
About Portland General Electric
Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.
