ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $88.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

ITT Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 36.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in ITT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.