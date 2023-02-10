Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.72.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ALNY opened at $215.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

