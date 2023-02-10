Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.63.

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

About Republic Services

Shares of RSG stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

