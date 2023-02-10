Analysts Set ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target at $347.20

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.20.

ASMIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASM International from €325.00 ($349.46) to €300.00 ($322.58) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASM International from €379.00 ($407.53) to €368.00 ($395.70) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASM International from €340.00 ($365.59) to €320.00 ($344.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASM International from €375.00 ($403.23) to €378.00 ($406.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $347.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day moving average of $277.32. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $201.38 and a fifty-two week high of $381.00.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

