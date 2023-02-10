CIBC Boosts Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$18.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.42.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after acquiring an additional 446,911 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 110.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 326,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 171,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,811,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,824,000 after acquiring an additional 124,501 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

