CIBC Boosts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$5.70

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.39.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.15. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.