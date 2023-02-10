CIBC Boosts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$5.70

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.15. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 39.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 153.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.