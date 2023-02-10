Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Price Performance

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.