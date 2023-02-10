Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Price Performance
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
