FY2023 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Decreased by Analyst

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $24.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.10. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million.

RH Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $441.67. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

